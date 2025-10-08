Country Club Bank Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Country Club Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $366.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $367.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

