Abel Hall LLC Makes New $473,000 Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,796 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $161.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.65.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

