Focused Investors LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of FedEx worth $107,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 28,080.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 85.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after purchasing an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $242.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.94. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

