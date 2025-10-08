Canopy Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Canopy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $348.31 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.