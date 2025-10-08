DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,919 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

