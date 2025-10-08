Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.27.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $375.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.12. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,834.86. The trade was a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $527,713.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,515 shares of company stock valued at $280,933,525 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

