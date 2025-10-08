Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 73 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

IWB stock opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $369.55.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

