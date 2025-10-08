Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,090,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $622.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $627.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.36 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.85.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

