Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Bought by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

