Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is REAP Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

