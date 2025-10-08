REAP Financial Group LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

REAP Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDX opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
