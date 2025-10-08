Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $213.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.44.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

