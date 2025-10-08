Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 94,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $267.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

