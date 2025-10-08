Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.