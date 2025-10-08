Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $302.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.55. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

