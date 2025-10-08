Lansing Street Advisors Sells 50,756 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,756 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11,438.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

