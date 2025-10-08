Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $72,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after buying an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,335.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,921,000 after buying an additional 1,171,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after buying an additional 913,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

