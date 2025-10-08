Lansing Street Advisors Sells 99 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $226.71. The firm has a market cap of $343.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

