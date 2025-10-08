Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 55.9% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.0% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.