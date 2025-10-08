NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.