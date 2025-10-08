American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $279,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.8% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $118.16 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

