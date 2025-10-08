Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 44,102 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $30,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 126,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.