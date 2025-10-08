Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%

QQQ stock opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $609.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.