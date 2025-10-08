RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $32,000 in General Motors Company $GM

RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in General Motors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in General Motors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in General Motors by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 136,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $8,185,999.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 131,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,877,884.32. This represents a 50.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock valued at $122,377,213. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

Free Report

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

