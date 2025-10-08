DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $64,472,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after purchasing an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,924,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

