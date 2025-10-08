1 North Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

1 North Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.6% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2%

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $465.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $470.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

