Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Friedenthal Financial reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.