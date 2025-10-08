DMC Group LLC Sells 497 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

DMC Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.2% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after buying an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,402,130 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8%

GILD stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

