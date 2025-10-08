AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Sold by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AppLovin from $480.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.22, for a total transaction of $7,454,998.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,396,127.58. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,461.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,602,010.26. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $631.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

