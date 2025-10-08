1 North Wealth Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

1 North Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 434.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4,775.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth $92,717,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 178.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after buying an additional 973,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.