Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.