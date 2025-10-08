Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $40.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 25.0% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $482.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.11 and a 200-day moving average of $425.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $486.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

