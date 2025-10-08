Mirova US LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Mirova US LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

