Defined Financial Planning LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Defined Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.6% in the second quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.5% in the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.1% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

WMT stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $822.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

