SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 6.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.