NBT Bank N A NY Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $366.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $236.13 and a fifty-two week high of $367.27. The company has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

