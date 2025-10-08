AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.19. The firm has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

