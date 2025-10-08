Madden Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

