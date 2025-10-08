Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

