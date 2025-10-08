Shariaportfolio Inc. Raises Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Strategy comprises about 15.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $36,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.74) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 43,750 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total value of $18,836,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,227.24. The trade was a 83.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 119,650 shares valued at $49,799,476. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

