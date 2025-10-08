Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Buys 160 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 23.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

