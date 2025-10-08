LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $692,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 57.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Netflix by 37.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.88 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.