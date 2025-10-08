Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

