Somnio Financial Group LLC Invests $27.07 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Somnio Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 402,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,072,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 19.4% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.