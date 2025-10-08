Canopy Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Canopy Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

