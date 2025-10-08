Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 625 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.9% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $126.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

