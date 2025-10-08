Canopy Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,128,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 177.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $679.89 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $364.26 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $696.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.