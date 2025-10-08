Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 5,138 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

