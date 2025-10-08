Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FedEx from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $242.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.94. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

