Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 95.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,343,000 after acquiring an additional 410,734 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.73.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT opened at $422.93 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

